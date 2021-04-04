Assemblies urged to build cordial relations with Council of State members

Regional News of Sunday, 4 April 2021

Source: GNA

Mr. Alfred Asiedu Adjei, the Presiding Member of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has called on various assemblies to build cordial relations with their regional members of the Council of State to champion their cause.



He said this would help the metropolitan, municipal, and district assemblies to channel their grievances and challenges through their Regional Council of State members to the President for action to be taken.



“We voted for the Council Members and therefore our welfare should be their priority,” he added.



Mr. Adjei made the call in an interview with the Ghana News Agency when the Council of State member for Greater Accra Region, Mr. Enoch Teye Mensah paid a visit to the AMA to address the staff.



Mr. Adjei said; “What we the 29 MMDAs in the Greater Accra Region have done as the pacesetters, is that we have put in place a timetable for Mr. E.T. Mensah, our Council of State representative to visit the assemblies for him to get firsthand information of what is happening there and to discuss issues with them.”



He said this would assist the Council of State member to give accurate information on the ground, whilst advising the President because, in terms of decentralization, the assemblies were the main source of information for stakeholders.



The Presiding Member lauded Mr. Mensah for being the first-ever Greater Accra Regional Council of State member to visit the Assembly.



Mr. Mensah during an address to the staff of the AMA commended the assembly for standing on its feet to undertake development activities in the city despite the limited resources from payment of taxes and property rates.



He gave the assurance of putting across the challenges and grievances of the assembly to the President for redress.