Assemblies of God to raise Christian-based and corrupt free politicians

Source: Evans Gyamerah, Contributor

The Assemblies of God Ghana is contemplating raising Christian-based and corrupt free politicians.



These crop of politicians will serve as incubators who in the future enter political and public services to run the country in the best interest of Ghana.



Appearing as a guest on Onua TV in Accra, Ghana, Rev Dr Stephen Wengham, the General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God Church, Ghana, said the church is considering raising Ministers, Pastors and Christians to occupy political and other high officers in the country.



Rev. Wengham said applying God and Christian principles to governance paves way for generations of blessings and development.



The thinking of the Rev. Minister resonates with 1786 idea of John Withersperson, a Christian Minister who became President of the College of New York (now Princeton).



Quoted in the page 39 of the book, “Leading An Exraordinary Life – A Guide for Personal Transformation, a book authored by Kojo Kwarteng, a Ghanaian journalist and banker, Withersperson taught Biblical principles of government to his students.



Of the 478 graduates, 114 became Ministers, 13 state governors. 3 Supreme Court Judges, 20 Senators, and 33 Congressmen. Aaron Burr (Jnr) became Vice President while James Madison became President.



