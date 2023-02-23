Assemblies of God, Ghana inducts new general superintendent and executive presbytery

Religion of Thursday, 23 February 2023

Source: Assemblies of God, Ghana

The General Superintendent of Assemblies of God, Ghana Rev Dr Stephen Wengam will be inducted into office at a special church service at the Accra International Conference Centre at 9am on Saturday, 25th February, 2023. The Deputy General Superintendent- Rev Dr Godwin Tito Adjei, the Secretary- Rev Dr Ernest Birikorang and Treasurer, Rev Dr Simon Abu Baba will also be inaugurated.



The Guest Speaker is former President John Dramani Mahama who is a member of Assemblies of God, Ghana.



Heads of Churches in Ghana as well as General Superintendents of Assemblies of God Churches from Togo, Burkina Faso, Benin, Cote d’ Ivoire, Niger, Liberia, Guinea Conakry, Tanzania and Singapore will attend the event. There will also be delegations of churches and religious organizations from the United States, Canada and other parts of the world.



Invitation is open to all Christians in Ghana, especially Assemblies of God pastors and members who do not need any invitation to attend.



Rev Dr Wengam succeeds Rev Professor Paul Frimpong- Manso who served as General Superintendent for 12 years.



Rev Dr Wengam assumes office with an agenda to see Assemblies of God missionaries evangelize the entire country and to grow, transform and rebrand the Church to re-take its position as the leading Pentecostal movement in Ghana.



The Induction Service will be covered live by GTV and other stations.