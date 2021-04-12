Assemblies of God Church to launch A/G TV

General News of Monday, 12 April 2021

Source: Ghana Guardian

The Assemblies of God Church, Ghana is set to launch Assemblies of God Television Station (A/G TV).



The General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God, Rev. Prof Paul Frimpong-Manso disclosed this when he visited Gospel Center Assemblies of God Church at Old-Tafo in the Ashanti region on Sunday 11 April 2021.



"We will be launching assemblies of God TV in June this year." He said.



According to the President of Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council, most television stations in the country are promoting Juju men and spiritualist which is influencing the youth badly.



He cited the recent murder of a 10-year-old boy at Kasoa by two teenagers which the suspects have said were inspired by an advertisement on Television by a female spiritualist.



Prof. Frimpong-Manso, indicated the Assemblies of God TV will help the church to reach out to many people with God's Word.



