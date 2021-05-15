Assault on journalist: Hold Kan Dapaah responsible - Prof. Gadzekpo

General News of Saturday, 15 May 2021

Source: Kasapa FM

The Dean of the School of Communications, University of Ghana, Prof. Audrey Gadzekpo says the National Security Minister, Albert Kan Dapaah must be held responsible for the brutalities meted out to Citi FM Journalist Caleb Kudah by National Security operatives.



Caleb Kudah was picked up by Security officers on Tuesday claiming he broke the “No photography” rule by filming the premises of the Ministry which is a restricted security zone.



Seven heavily built armed officers later stormed the Citi FM station and also arrested another Broadcast Journalist Zoe Abu-Baidoo, who had reportedly received files from Caleb Kudah.



Both were subsequently released after the videos were deleted by the security operatives.



Caleb after his release in an interview said though he was in handcuff, the security operatives kept assaulting him for which reason he felt dizzy at a point in time.



“They were still beating me slapping me from the back, I will be talking to another one and someone will come and slap me from the back and you feel dizzy at once. At this point, they had handcuffed me and every now and again one will come and press it harder so that I feel the pain.



“Along the line, a man identified as Agyeman came in and I tried to talk to him, and immediately, he asked me to kneel down and he kicked me in the groin. I tried to plead with him that Sir they have beaten me enough. I beg you please let me go because he told me to kneel down, he kicked me in the groin,” Caleb Kudah added.



Commenting on the issue on NewsFile show on Joy FM Saturday monitored by Kasapafmonline, Prof. Audrey Gadzepko who herself is an experienced journalist condemning the assault said the Security Chief must answer for the conduct of his charges.



“The Minister for National Security is a former Law Maker who was well respected when he was in Parliament. So he should be held accountable for the actions in his ministry and asked to address what seems to be a systemic problem within the Ministry. Of cause, we are going to have to hold the individuals implicated in this case accountable. The Colonel Acheampongs that were mentioned in the videos, the Asugus etcetera must be investigated and sanctioned. The word impunity has been bandied around but impunity will continue if those responsible are not held responsible and sanctioned clearly.”



