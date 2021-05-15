Assault on Caleb Kudah: I don’t trust National Security probe – Manasseh Azure

General News of Saturday, 15 May 2021

Source: 3 News

Editor-in-Chief for The Fourth Estate Manasseh Azure Awuni has dismissed assurances of the National Security Ministry that it will probe claims made by Citi FM journalist Caleb Kudah, saying he awaits to be put to shame by the Ministry.



The former Multimedia Group journalist said he has utmost belief in promises a man makes to his lover when they are making out more than what Lieutenant Colonel (rtd) Ababio Serebour put in his statement on Thursday, May 13.



The Chief Director of the Ministry of National Security issued the statement in a promise to get to the bottom of claims made by Mr Kudah that he was manhandled while in detention at the National Security premises. The journalist had been arrested for allegedly filming within a security zone and his colleague, Zoe Abu Baidoo Addo, was also picked up for receiving videos from Caleb.



“The Ministry, therefore, takes with all seriousness, the allegations of manhandling of the two journalists during the interrogation,” Lt Col. (rtd) Serebour stressed in the statement.

It further assured: “The Ministry of National Security wishes to assure the public that appropriate actions shall be taken if the allegations are found to be true.”



But speaking on The Keypoints on TV3/3FM on Saturday, May 15, the former Ghana Journalist of the Year said he has no iota of trust in the National Security, let alone their purported investigation.



“These are people who in broad daylight beat up a Member of Parliament, captured a Commission of Inquiry made up of some of the respectable people we have in this country came out with a recommendation, it was thrown out.



“So if the same people go to misbehave and now they are going to investigate themselves and then come out with something, I don’t really think I will waste my time trusting them.”



Country of impunity



He cited how previous incidents were never heard about again despite initial assurances by the National Security.



“What happened to the Modern Ghana journalists? They issued a similar statement. What happened? We didn’t hear anything.



“Nobody came out to say this is the evidence we found against them for which we arrested them and seized their equipment. Nobody told us anything. So, we are in a country of impunity and once you have the powers from above backing you, the only person that can deal with you is God.



“And that is what we seem to have in this country. So, I don’t have any trust or confidence in what they have said they will do but I will be very happy to be put to shame.



Watch a discussion on the arrest of Caleb Kudah from the 12th minute of the video below



