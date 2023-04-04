Aspiring assemblyman for Mampong detained over illegal power connection

General News of Tuesday, 4 April 2023

Emmanuel Tetteh, a leading member of the New Patriotic Party’s communication team, and an aspiring assemblyman for the Mampong Electoral Area, in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality of the Eastern Region, has been detained by the Odumase-Krobo police for allegedly engaging in illegal power connection.



On Monday, March 27, 2023, a team from the Electricity Company of Ghana disconnected the meter of Emmmanuel Tetteh at his sachet water factory, located at Nuaso-Newtown.



However, a report by citinewsroom.com indicated that after the disconnection, he illegally reconnected power to his sachet water factory.



Following his failure to report to the district office of the ECG, the police arrested him on Monday, April 3, 2023.



In a related story, as part of measures to increases revenue collections and to recover debts owed the power supply company, engineers from the Electricity Company of Ghana from Monday, March 20, visited 2,344 customers to recalibrate electric meters and correct illegal electrical connections.



Speaking on behalf of the Tema Region of ECG, Sakyiwaa Mensah, the Public Relations Officer of the power distribution company, explained that the customers’ reluctance to give engineers access to their meters continues to remain a major challenge in the mobilization exercise.



“310 of the customers have been disconnected from the national grid. These customers are made up of individuals, small-scale and large-scale organizations. Some are from illegal connections while some are debt issues,” she is quoted to have said.



