Aspiring MP arrested for organizing rally, but chief jumps to his defence

File photo: Joseph Kofi Damte was arrested on Thursday, 9th July, 2020

An independent parliamentary candidate for Assin South Constituency, Joseph Kofi Damte, was arrested by the Central Regional Police Command for organizing a political rally without prior notice to the police amidst breach of other COVID-19 safety protocols.



His actions, according to the police, are “contrary to the Provisions of the Public Order, Criminal and other offences as well as Imposition of Restrictions laws”.



The police effected the arrest on Thursday, 9th July, 2020 after they received information on July 6, that the said rally had taken place at Assin Aworoso. Mr Damte and participants of the rally failed to wear face masks and observe the social distancing protocols according to the police.



A news release signed by the Deputy Superintendent of Police, Irene Serwaah Oppong, said “when police got to the scene, information was gathered from people who were still present that the programme had just ended and the independent candidate had left”.



The statement indicated that the Central Regional CID has taken over the case to investigate while the suspect remains in police custody assisting investigations.



Meanwhile, the Chief of Assin Awroso, Nana Kwasare II has denied that Mr. Kofi Damte, organized any campaign in his town.



According to the Chief, Mr. Damte only came to his house just to pay him a visit during Mr. Damte tour on the voters registration exercise.



The chief said he cannot go contrary to the law by allowing any politician to hold a campaign in his town whilst the President has not given permission for that.



Nana Kwasare rather admonished the media to report on the developmental challenges facing the community such as poor road network, poor railway lines, deplorable health centres among others instead of bringing out “fake reports” to tarnish the image of his chieftaincy and his community.

