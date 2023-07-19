Asokwa delegates call on Edmund Kyei to contest NPP primary

General News of Wednesday, 19 July 2023

Source: Richard Asamoah, Contributor

Delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Asokwa Constituency in the Ashanti Region have indicated their readiness to vote for Edmund Kyei as the next MP for the area if he contests.



According to the delegates who spoke to this reporter on strict condition of anonymity, it is only Edmund Kyei who has the requisite political experience and capabilities to develop the constituency.



1st Vice Chairman of the Asokwa Constituency, Edmund Kyei, whose popularity in the area is unmatched seems to have initiatives that he believes would spur development if elected as the party's parliamentary candidate.



"I have been receiving a lot of calls from people in Asokwa asking me to run for parliament.



"I am flattered by their support, and I am considering their request."



Mr Kyei adds that he is still considering whether or not to run for parliament.



However, he said that he is encouraged by the support he has received from the people of Asokwa.



"I am humbled by the support I have received. "I will continue to listen to the people of Asokwa, and I will make a decision about my candidacy in the coming weeks."



Mr Kyei further hinted that he has a number of ideas for how to improve the lives of the people of Asokwa.



Mr Kyei adds that he wants to improve access to healthcare in the constituency by way of lobbying the central government to expand health infrastructure in the Constituency.



He wants to focus on education, healthcare, and infrastructure development.



"I believe that education is the key to unlocking the potential of our people. I want to make sure that every child in Asokwa has access to a quality education."



The ruling New Patriotic Party has opened nominations for the impending parliamentary primaries.



But, in the Asokwa Constituency, Edmund Kyei, according to recent polls and election observers is the most formidable person to unseat the incumbent MP, Madam Patricia Appiah-Agyei and other established candidates if he decides to contest.