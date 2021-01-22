Regional News of Friday, 22 January 2021

Source: GNA

Asokwa MP and MCE inspect road projects

The inpsection was done by Madam Patricia Appiagyei and Mr Akwannuasah Gyimah

Madam Patricia Appiagyei, Member of Parliament (MP) for Asokwa Constituency in the Ashanti, has embarked on an inspection tour of road projects in all 12 electoral areas in the constituency.



Accompanied by the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Mr Akwannuasah Gyimah, Madam Appiagyei inspected a total of 11.3 kilometers of roads under construction.



The MP and her team inspected projects in areas such as Atonsu, Agogo North and South, Atonsu-Bokro and Monaco to learn at first hand the progress of work.



Addressing the media after the inspection, Madam Appiagyei said the government's quest to improve the road network in the constituency was on course with the execution of various projects.



She said raising the standard of living of the people through investments in key sectors including roads remained a major priority of the President and urged her constituents to keep faith with the government.



The declaration of 2021 as the year of roads, she noted, was not meant to attract votes but a deliberate move to tackle most of the deplorable roads across the country.



She assured the people of Asokwa of her unwavering commitment to lobby for more projects and interventions to improve their livelihood as their representative in parliament.



The MCE said the Assembly would not shirk its responsibility to monitor the projects to ensure value for money by insisting on quality work.



He paid glowing tribute to the President for giving Asokwa its fair share of development projects which, he believed, would transform the Municipality and also boost the local economy upon completion.