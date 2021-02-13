Regional News of Saturday, 13 February 2021

Source: Daily Mail

Asokore Mampong MCE attacked, robbed of vehicle at gunpoint

Asokore-Mampong MCE, Alidu Seidu

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Asokore Mampong, Alidu Seidu, was attacked and robbed of his official vehicle at gunpoint on Friday night, dailymailgh.com has learnt.



The incident occurred just before 11:15 pm on the Agya Wusu Junction-Buobai stretch, a close source said.



The source said two gun-wielding men stopped him, attacked and made away with the Toyota Hilux vehicle with registration number GW 2473-16.



The MCE has since reported the matter to the Police at Kenyasi in the Kwabre East District for investigations and further action, dailymailgh.com has gathered.



It is not clear whether any other victim was involved in the incident.



The police was yet comment on the matter at the time of filing this report.