Asogli state outdoors twelve new traditional rulers

Regional News of Monday, 12 June 2023

Source: Albert-Gooddays Kuzor

The Asogli traditional area in the Volta Region on Saturday June 10, 2023 held an outdooring, installation and elevation ceremony for some twelve traditional rulers of Ho Bankoe.



Ho-Bankoe is the paramountcy of Ho, the Asogli state. Togbe Afede VIV is the paramount chief of the area.



The kingmakers under the auspices of Togbe Afede customarily enstooled and outdoored a total of nine chiefs, elevated two and installed a paramount stoolfather.



The chiefs are; Dutorfia (Owner of the Ho township) Togbe Afiatsoa III and his Queen, Dutornyornufia, Mama Tutu Fiebe II.



Asafofiaga (paramount warlord) of Ho-Bankoe, Togbe Keh Lohe III with his sub-warlords, Asafofia Togbe Akrofi Dzaba III, Asafofia Togbe Asiamoah III and two queen warriors, Asafonyornufia Mama Evionor II and Asafonyornufia Mama Asiamoah Gbo II



Others are; Afetor Tsiami (Linguist of Ho) Tsiami Dzaba and a female linguist, Tsiami Bonto, a 20-year-old high school student.



Christian Kwasi Akpo is the paramount stoolfather of Ho-Bankoe, he succeeded the throne in 2018 and was gloriously outdoored alongside the newly installed chiefs. The two rulers elevated are; Afetorfia Togbe Adu Bobi IV and his queen Afetornyornufia Mama Bobi III.



A delegation of chiefs and queens from the Ashanti Region, Kumasi were in attendance. They presented items including a sum of GhC40,000 and an undisclosed amount of dollars to support the paramount warlord, Asafofiaga Keh Lohe III.



Agbogbomefia of Asogli State, Togbe Afede XIV addressing the gathering thanked the various clan kingmakers for carefully choosing the rulers and partaking in the enstoolment of the various rulers and advised the new chiefs on several issues, adding that Ho is now a wholesome community.



He urged the new chiefs to unite and reign with utmost integrity with a call on the community members to respect the chiefs.



Afede charged the chiefs to use their knowledge to develop Ho and to prioritise justice in their dealings.



Togbe Afede revealed that the Asogli state will celebrate this year's yam festival alongside his 20th anniversary.