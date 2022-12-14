Asiedu Nketiah was nowhere to be found before and after 2020 elections - Kojo Adu-Asare

Politics of Wednesday, 14 December 2022

A member of the National Executive Committee (NEC) and the Functional Executive Committee (NEC) of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has alleged that the general secretary of the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, abandoned the party two months before the 2020 election and four days after the election had ended.



According to Kojo Adu-Asare, Asiedu Nketiah decided to run his own campaign because he was bitter about not being picked as the running mate for John Dramani Mahama.



Speaking in an Ahotor FM interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Kojo Adu-Asare added that Asiedu Nketiah was not around when the party's election results were collated and he is now going around spreading falsehoods about things that happened in the party's strong room.



"I Kojo Adu-Asare, a member of the NEC and FEC; I'm saying that two and a half months prior to the 2020 elections, the General Secretary, Asiedu Nketiah, was nowhere to be found. He came back four days after the election had ended and results were being declared.



"And so, no wonder he was far at sea with what really transpired. Yesterday, when I listened to the tape, he (Asiedu Nketiah) was saying that we brought in some university people to do manual collation. What is wrong with that; weren't we using manual collation before we started electronic collation?



"… you, general, you were nowhere near the party's office. I was the one who provided food for them (those doing the collation) for three days. That was my personal contribution, and others did different things. And he (Asiedu Nketiah) had no hand in it. And then you turn around to come and blame a system that you have abandoned because you wanted to be the running mate and that did not happen, so out of anger, you decided that you were going to do your own campaign," he said in Twi.



The NDC's leading member added that the party only sent Asiedu Nketiah to be its key witness at the 2020 Election Petition because he is the General Secretary of the party.



Adu-Asare made these remarks while reacting to Johnson Asiedu Nketiah's statement that the party didn't have concrete evidence during the 2020 election petition to the Supreme Court.



On the tape recording that has gone viral, Asiedu Nketiah, affectionately called 'General Mosquito' who appeared to be talking to some NDC members in a closed-door meeting, could be heard accusing and blaming the chairman of the party, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, for the party's shoddy work in relation to the election petition.



He stated categorically that he denied having the results when he stood in the dock during cross-examination at the Supreme Court because the NDC had no evidence to back their claim, and if he hadn't denied it, he would have been disgraced.



Asiedu Nketiah further revealed that lawyer Tsatsu Tsikata, who defended the party, had earlier refused to stand for the NDC because of the lack of concrete evidence but decided to defend the party after the petition was reviewed.



