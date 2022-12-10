Asiedu Nketiah wanted to be Mahama's running mate for the 2020 election - Amb Victor Smith

Politics of Saturday, 10 December 2022

Former High Commissioner to the UK & Ireland, and former Special aide to Ex-President Rawlings, Ambassador Victor Smith, has alleged that the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, wanted to be the running mate of Former President John Dramani Mahama in the 2020 elections.



The leading NDC member suggested that the rejection of Asiedu Nketiah by Mahama made him (Nketiah) bitter and was why he decided to contest for the chairmanship position of the party.



Speaking in an Ahotor FM interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Amb. Smith said that he and other leading members of the party, including ex-President Mahama, advised Asiedu Nketiah not to challenge Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo for the chairmanship position since it might create unnecessary tension, but he refused to listen to them.



“He had it (the intention to be running mate) in 2020. Like, I said JM (John Dramani Mahama), in consultation with the leaders, had different ideas. If this is not true, somebody should come and tell me.



“When the General Secretary called me one evening and indicated that he wanted to contest for the party’s chairmanship position, I told him that he was going to cause trouble in the party. But the general secretary told me that he had already made up his mind.



“I told him that his move would lead to people spilling out some secrets, but he did not listen. John Dramani Mahama and the party leaders advised him not to contest, but he said he had already decided and it was a democracy," he said in Twi.



Meanwhile, the party's national elections are slated for Saturday, December 17, 2022.



The election for the youth and women organiser positions is, however, slated for Saturday, December 10.



Candidates will be contesting for various positions, including the National Chairman, National Vice-Chairmen, General Secretary, Deputy General Secretary, National Organiser, and Deputy National Organiser, as well as the National Treasurer and Deputy National Treasurer.



Others are the National Communications Officer and Deputy, the National Women's Organiser and Deputy, the National Zongo Caucus Coordinator, and the National Youth Organiser and Deputy.



The current National Chairman of the party, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, is expected to face stiff competition from the outgoing General Secretary of the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, for the chairmanship position.



