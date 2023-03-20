Asiedu Nketiah to deliver 'The True State of the Nation' address on March 20

General News of Monday, 20 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Two weeks after president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo delivered the State of the Nationa Address (SoNA) to the nation through Parliament, the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is set to present the 'true' SoNA today.



The widely advertised event is slated for the University of Professional Studies Accra (UPSA). The address will be delivered by the Chairman of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah.



The address is expected to point out areas of misgovernance and to counter some of the claims that the president made during the SoNA.



The Minority in parliament has taken particular issue with the president's claims on his record on roads in the post SoNA debate.



The issue of the economy has also been very dominant in recent months as government works to secure an International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme to salvage the economy.



“Mr Speaker, our President said on authority that Ghana would get an IMF Board approval by the end of this month, I don’t know who is briefing our President, but Ghana will not be able to get an IMF Board approval by the end of this month because even the board documents are prepared.



“We need to get China to give Ghana financing assurance and that they are ready to take a haircut and China has not agreed,” Minority Leader, Cassiel Ato Forson said.