Asiedu Nketiah should be made NDC Campaign Manager for 2024 election – Amb Victor Smith

Former High Commissioner to the UK & Ireland, and former Special aide to Ex-President Rawlings, Ambassador Victor Smith, has urged the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to make the outgoing General Secretary of the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, the party's Campaign Manager for the 2024 elections.



According to him, Asiedu Nketiah should be made Campaign Manager for the 2024 election because he is well suited for the position than the chairman position he has decided to compete for.



“He (Asiedu Nketaih) said he has the courage to take us to war. He said he is fearless. The campaign manager is well suited for him.



“Look, we are very close to the election, 2024 will soon come. So, they make you the Campaign Manager, you will move the machine. Because that is what you are telling us you are capable of doing. But not as chairman.



“You are looking the wrong direction unless you have an ulterior motive,” he said in Twi in an Ahotor TV interview monitored by GhanaWeb.



Amb Smith also suggested that the decision of Asiedu Nketiah to leave his General Secretary position to contest for the chairmanship position of the party was wrong because the General Secretary is the one in charge of running the party while the Chairman only chairs meetings to make decisions.



He added that once Asiedu Nketia did not file for the General Secretary position in the upcoming national election of the party the only position opened to him now is the Campaign Manager position.



The party's national elections are slated for Saturday, December 17, 2022.



Candidates will be contesting for various positions, including the National Chairman, National Vice-Chairmen, General Secretary, Deputy General Secretary, National Organiser, and Deputy National Organiser, as well as the National Treasurer and Deputy National Treasurer.



Others are the National Communications Officer and Deputy, and the National Zongo Caucus Coordinator.



The current National Chairman of the party, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, is expected to face stiff competition from the outgoing General Secretary of the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, for the chairmanship position.



Also, Dr. Louisa Hannah Bissiw and George Opare Addo have been re-elected as the National Women’s Organizer and National Youth Organizer of the party respectively at the NDC 10th Women and Youth Conference which was held on December 10 at the University of Cape Coast.



