Asiedu Nketiah rallies NDC supporters for 2024 polls

Politics of Sunday, 8 January 2023

Source: GNA

Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has called on the party faithful to close their ranks and forge ahead in unity to wrestle power from NPP in 2024 election.



According to him the country should not have been in the mess it is now and that Ghanaians believe the NDC is the best placed party to salvage the economy and bring relief to the people.



“We see our responsibility not only towards NDC but there is a national assignment that we have to undertake… in our view where we are now should not be the place of Ghana. Ghanaians know that the NDC is the best placed party to effect those changes.”



Mr Aseidu Nketiah made the comment when he led members of the new National Executives of the party to join the Moslem Community for prayers at the National Mosque at Kanda.



The new executives were at the mosque to join the Islamic prayers to thank Almighty Allah for helping the NDC to have a successful congress.



Some of the national executives present at the thanksgiving prayers include Mr Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, General Secretary of the NDC, Mr Augustus Nana Kwesi Andrew, Ashanti Regional Chairman, Mr Godwin Ako Gunn, Second Deputy National Communication Officer, and Mr Kofi Attoh, former First Vice Chairman, among others.



Mr Aseidu Nketia explained that the various elections undertaken by the party from the branch, regional and to the national levels were not to sideline anybody but to select people with different expertise to work for the collective good of the party.



He said the NDC embarked on the re-organisation exercise in-line with the party’s constitution to revamp the party structures.



He said the restructuring exercise began with the branch level elections through to the national executives who would then supervise the party’s parliamentary and flagbearer elections.



He said when the party embarked on the massive re-organisation exercise there were many, who thought that the restructuring was over ambitious because the other parties have finished with their internal elections.



“Before we embarked on the exercise we prayed and sought the face of Allah, and also prayed at the various churches. Our prayer was answered such that the party was able to hold its national executive elections as well as select over 40,000 branch officers throughout the country,” he added.



Mr Aseidu Nketia also explained that the party was able to go through the massive exercise without any major accidents or conflicts, adding that all the activities, conferences and the national congress proceeded smoothly as desired.



“At the end of such as successful exercise the first place that we have to go is to thank the Almighty God for showering his blessings on us to be able to undertake this exercise successfully,” he added.



Mr Fifi Kwetey, on his part, thanked the Muslim community and Imams for allowing the new national executives of the NDC to join them to express their gratitude to Allah for his blessings that overshadowed the period before, during and after the congress.



“We do appreciate that the altar of peace is our creator Allah and for that purpose we need to express our gratitude for everything that had happened,” he added.



Mr Fifi Kwetey also called for unity among the rank and file of the party, adding that harmony was key going into the 2024 polls.