Asiedu Nketiah owes Ghanaians no apology - Kojo Njourkone

Politics of Thursday, 15 December 2022

Source: Ayisah Foster

The immediate past Deputy Ashanti Regional Secretary of the NDC, Hon. Mathew Kojo Njourkone has said that, the demand for an apology by the ruling NPP government from Hon. Johnson Asiedu Nketiah over the 2020 election petition is unwarranted and should be ridiculed.



He noted that if there was such a need at all, it is rather the NPP that must render such an unqualified apology to Ghanaians for shielding Madam Jean Mensah, the Electoral Commissioner from giving evidence as to what happened during the 2020 elections.



"The NPP must also apologise to Ghanaians for taking over from the NDC a healthy economy and sending it to a comatose state" where subsequently not a single Ghanaian will be permitted for employment under the public sector in 2023 under an IMF conditionality. Matters of this nature are the serious bread-and-butter issues that ought to engage our attention.



Hon Njourkone continued that, whatever the fearless General Asiedu Nketiah has said about the collation of 2020 results during his campaign tour is nothing new to the Ghanaian public because he has repeated those facts on several platforms including even the court when he was asked about the election results of the NDC.



"I wish to use this opportunity to give a reminder to our cherished delegates that as the election is getting closer the distractors of the NDC party will deliberately create baseless stories against our impeccable general and hype such falsehoods just to cause disaffection. Hon. Johnson Asiedu Nketiah remains focused on victory and I humbly appeal to delegates to be resolute in support of him," he said.