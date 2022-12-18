Asiedu Nketiah hailed, Ofosu-Ampofo, Otokunor trolled as social media users react to NDC elections

General News of Sunday, 18 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The result of the National Delegates Congress of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has elicited varied reactions on social media.



At the end of the congress, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah toppled Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo as National Chair of the party. General Mosquito as he knows polled 5,569 votes whiles Ofosu-Ampofo managed 2,892.



The General Secretary position was won by Fifi Fiavi Kwetey who won by a landslide with 4,453 votes.



The National Organizer position saw a new occupant with Joseph Yamin unseating Joshua Akamba with a total vote of 3,113.



The elections were conducted for nine positions but the result of these three roles has dominated conversations on social media.



For most social media users, Asiedu Nketiah’s victory was expected as he has over the year proved to be a formidable and shrewd politician.



There are however trolls for Ofosu-Ampofo as some users poke fun at him and his defeat. They believe that he did not distinguish himself enough in his role as national chair.



Fifi Kwetey’s victory appears to have shocked many people who thought Peter Boamah Otokunor and Elvis Afriyie-Ankrah were the clear favorites.



Otokunor is perhaps the most trolled of them all as his ‘DJ bo ye ndwom’ refrain is making the rounds on social media. Elvis Afriyie Ankrah is not spared.



