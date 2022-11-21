Asiedu Nketiah begins Central region campaign tour

Politics of Monday, 21 November 2022

Aspiring national chairman of the NDC, Mr Johnson Asiedu Nkektiah’s campaign team has begun a tour of the Central region, Sunday, 20 November 2022.



The three-day tour will involve direct interaction with delegates in the constituencies, and elders of the party and also touch base with footsoldiers to whip up enthusiasm within the party, as it gears up for the December 17 national congress to set the stage for the 2024 elections.



According to Mr Nketia's itinerary, his first stop will be in the Upper Denkyira East constituency.



He is expected to engage party members at the party's office this morning before crossing over to Twifo Atimokwaa to sell his message.



The meeting is scheduled to take place at the Opoa House.



In the afternoon of Sunday, ‘General’, as he is affectionately called, will spend time in the Hemang Lower Denkyira constituency at Jankabo, meet delegates from the Cape Coast North constituency at the Cape Coast Hotel near Pedu and later cross over to the NDC's office at Elmina in the Komenda Edina Eguafo Abirim (KEEA) constituency.



Mr Asiedu Nketia, who is promising a fearless, brave, loyal, trustworthy and uncompromisingly firm leadership, will wrap up his activities in the Cape Coast North constituency at the party's office, Assin North, and retire for the day at the BABIVAN Guest House in the Assin Central constituency.



On Day 2, Monday, 21 November 2022, ‘General Mosquito’ will start touring from Assin Damang. His team will meet delegates at the Assin South chairman’s residence by 8am, from where he will cross over to the Abura Asebu Kwamankese constituency and later to Mfantseman.



He is billed to visit Ajumako Enyan Essiam in the afternoon, Asikuma Odoben Brakwa and later in the evening, hit the party's office in Agona West.



On Day 3, the Campaign team will tour seven constituencies, including Gomoa Central, Efutu, Ekumfi by midday.



At Apam Junction in the Gomoa West constituency, he is expected to address party supporters who have been mobbing him on his tour across the country, as well as delegates and other party stalwarts, before moving to Gomoa East, Awutu Senya West and Awutu Senya East, his last stop in the Central region.



“General Asiedu Nketia, who has already toured the regions in the north and other parts of the country, is promising to be a chairman who will respect the grassroots; a leader who will keep the interest of party members as his priority in the next John Mahama-led government.



He has also pledged to be a bold leader who cannot succumb to any compromise or NPP’s machinations.