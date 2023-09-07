Asiedu Nketiah advocates full benefit of governance for citizens

Politics of Thursday, 7 September 2023

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

National Chairman of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, has called on civil society and faith-based organizations as well as well-meaning Ghanaians to put pressure on the government to ensure Ghanaians get the full benefits of governance.



He said the youth of the country lose hope by the day, due to joblessness and frustration with the system, adding it behooves the government to remedy the situation. Mr. Nketiah said this during the swearing-in of newly appointed national functionaries of the NDC in Accra.



Nketiah said the stability of the country is one that must be protected by all. He said although current happenings in the country are challenging, people must be confident to use their thumb to bring change in governments.



Three individuals were sworn in to serve as Vice Chairmen. They are Professor Joshua Alabi, Dr. Samuel Sarpong, and Abdul Rauf Khalid. Others were former Minister of Communications, Dr. Edward Omane Boamah as Director of Elections and IT ahead of the 2024 polls, Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe will now serve as the Party’s Director of Legal Affairs while Dr. Peter Boamah Otokunor, the former Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, has been appointed to lead the party’s Inter-Party and Civil Society Organizations Relations.