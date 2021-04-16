Asiedu Nketia will use his frontline approach in dealing with politics at PSB – 1st Deputy Speaker

Politics of Friday, 16 April 2021

Source: My News GH

The possibility that Mr. Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), appointed to serve on the Parliamentary Service Board (PSB) to leak classified information from the Board to the public is high, First Deputy Speaker of Parliament suspects.



“Usually, hardly do we hear from the members of PBS publicly...Every time he is out and my fear is that his frontline approach may influence Parliamentary Service,” Member of Parliament (MP) for Bekwai Constituency, Joseph Osei Owusu has stated.



According to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwart, who spoke on Kumasi-based Wontumi TV monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Mr. Asiedu Nketia who doubles as the General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) may be influenced by his active political role



“But this time, my fear is Mr. Asiedu Nketia who is a frontline politician may be affected or influenced by his frontline approach in dealing with politics,” the Bekwai lawmaker pointed out to host during an in-studio discussion



“Whatever they suggest is between the Speaker of Parliament, leaders and the clerk to implement,” Hon. Joseph Osei Owusu added.



About the board



The Parliamentary Service is governed by the Parliamentary Service Board, which is composed of the Speaker, as chairman; four other members appointed by the Speaker, acting in accordance with the advice of a Committee of Parliament; and the Clerk of Parliament.



The Board has the responsibility of promoting the welfare of Members of Parliament and Staff of the Service.



It also has general control of the management of the Service in matters of policy.



The Speaker has ultimate responsibility for the Service.



With the prior approval of Parliament, the Board makes regulations prescribing the terms and conditions of service of officers and other employees for the effective and efficient administration of the Service.