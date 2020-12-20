Politics of Sunday, 20 December 2020

Source: The Herald

Asiedu Nketia tells National House of Chiefs president to act more fatherly

NDC General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia

The General Secretary of National Democratic Congress (NDC) has called on the National House of Chiefs President, Ogyeahohoo Yaw Gyebi, to be honest and fair to all in his pronouncements on the disputed 2020 presidential election.



Johnson Asiedu Nketia suggested that Ogyeahohoo Yaw Gyebi was involved in a one-sided approach in condemning the NDC's demonstrations across the country, following a rejection of the 2020 election result by ex-President John Dramani Mahama.



Mr Mahama had described the election as flawed and the figures declared by Jean Mensa, the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC) as fictitious.



Speaking on Akina Radio in Tachiman, on Friday, December 18, 2020, the NDC scribe demanded that the National House of Chiefs President, who is also the Paramount Chief of Sefwi Anhiwiaso traditional area, to make an effort to hear the NDC's arguments before condemning it.



"They should have called to listen to the NDC's concerns", the man nicknamed General Mosquito insisted.



According to him, in seeking to address an impasse between the two parties over the disputed Presidential Elections, it was important to hear all the parties involved in the dispute.



This way, he argued, means the President of the National House of Chiefs and indeed, its leadership is being fair and just to all, adding the traditional stools they sit on which were once occupied by their ancestors had always insisted on open-mindedness and truthfulness to all manner of people.



However," because Paramount Chief of Sefwi Anhiwiaso traditional area, had himself been a beneficiary of a rigged National House of Chiefs election, he can't speak against the rigged election by the EC in favour of his beloved party; the NPP".







Mr Asiedu Nketia insisted that Ogyeahohoo Yaw Gyebi is a strong sympathizer of the ruling NPP and well known for wearing NPP t-shirts to rallies in Sefwi Anhiwiaso, where he is the chief.



He said the neutrality of the President of the National House of Chiefs, has been compromised because he was assisted by the Ghana government to win his election as the leader of the National House of Chiefs.



In his words, Ogyeahohuo Yaw Gyebi is a beneficiary of a rigged election.



He alleged that the government, during the election of the President of the National House Chiefs, spent an amount of GHS5 million to bribe the chiefs to vote against Torgbui Afede.



The purpose, he claims, is to ensure that someone who could do the bidding of the Akufo-Addo government is elected.



"So the chief who is now the president of the National House of Chiefs, asked him how he became the president? If he is a beneficiary of a rigged election, how do you expect him to call for a credible election?"



The NDC General Secretary reiterated the chief of Sefwi Anhiwiaso should and others in the National House of Chiefs, should have called for a meeting to hear from the NDC, then they can be said to be fair-minded and objective, adding "the traditional schools and skin they sit on requires them to be objective and their ancestors require them to be fair and fatherly".



Ahead of the interview, Mr Asiedu Nketia had addressed his party's supporters in Sene, saying those condemning the NDC for demonstrating against the presidential result declared by the EC, are missing the point.



He asked them to rather condemn, those with guns and killing innocent Ghanaians adding, the NDC has no soldiers, police and has no guns and not doing the killings.



"So why are the chiefs not speaking against those doing the killings? Those doing the killings must be spoken to".



To him, "the alternative to gun violence is raining curses" on those doing the killings.

