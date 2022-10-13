Asiedu Nketia should have been sacked from NDC after 2016 election - Koku Anyidoho

Politics of Thursday, 13 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former deputy General Secretary of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho, has said that the outgoing General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, should have been sacked from the party after the 2016 election.



According to him, Asiedu Nketia, who was the party’s National Campaign Director in the 2016 elections, should have been sacked because he was mainly responsible for the NDC losing that election.



In a tweet shared on Tuesday (October 12), Anyidoho added that Nketia was responsible for the loss of the Tain parliamentary seat even though the constituency is a stronghold of the NDC.



“Asiedu-Nketiah should have been SACKED from NDC at the end of the 2016 General Election, when, as GS & National Campaign Manager, he was viciously responsible for the disgraceful loss of his TAIN constituency - a very safe NDC Seat. His evil antics shall no longer be tolerated,” the tweet Anyidoho shared read.



Meanwhile, Johnson Asiedu Nketia has officially declared his intention to contest for the chairmanship position of the NDC.



Mr. Nketia made the declaration in a joint interview on Accra100.5FM and CTV morning shows, today, Thursday, October 13, 2022.



“Yes, I have the intention of picking up a form to contest the chairmanship position when nominations are opened,” the NDC scribe told joint hosts Emmanuel Quarshie (The Hitman) and Nana Out Darko.



Mr. Nketia also debunked assertions that the General Secretary position might be weakened when he hangs his boots from that role.



The NDC goes to congress on the December 17, 2022.



View Anyidoho’s tweet below:



