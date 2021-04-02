Asiedu Nketia’s appointment to Parliamentary Service Board a plan to destabilise NDC – Editor

General News of Friday, 2 April 2021

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Editor of the Hawk Newspaper, Charles McCarthy says the appointment of the NDC’s General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia to the Parliamentary Service Board is part of a larger plan to run down the opposition.



According to Charles, Asiedu Nketia is the only person in the NDC with the capacity to organise its members effectively. “And with his appointment to the board, he cannot focus on party activities. With Asiedu Nketia gone, the party is in shambles”.



Speaking in an interview on Happy 98.9 FM’s Epa Hoa Daben political talk show, Charles McCarthy said, “The appointment of Aseidu Nketiah is a well thought out decision, it’s a masterstroke that will tame him and thereby disable the NDC. Aseidu is the fulcrum of the NDC today, whence attaching him to parliament, the only avenue left for the minority to flex their muscles amounts to neutralizing the opposition party”.



He motioned that the ruling government is well aware of how much of a problem Asiedu Nketia is to them and believes they can tame him with this appointment.



“Removing Asiedu Nketia from the NDC to the Parliamentary Service Board is a trying attempt by the NPP to destabilize the party”, he reiterated.



The General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia was appointed to serve on the Parliamentary Service Board (PSB) earlier this week.



Other members of the board are the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Leader of Government Business in Parliament, Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the Minority Leader, Mr Haruna Iddrisu and Mr Abraham Osei Aidoo, who is a former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament and former Majority Leader.



Some members of the committee however expressed reservation at the appointment of Mr Asiedu-Nketia onto the board with some also accusing the minority of approving Ken Ofori-Atta as Finance Minister to secure this position



