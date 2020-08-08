Politics of Saturday, 8 August 2020

Source: 3 News

Asiedu Nketia is not Ghanaian - Banda MP aspirant alleges

Johnson Asiedu Nketia, General Secretary of NDC

Former Member of Parliament for Tain Constituency Joe Danquah has alleged that the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is not a Ghanaian.



He says Johnson Asiedu Nketia hails from Ivory Coast, where he has external family relations and a mansion.



He said it is by the “grace of God” that Mr Asiedu Nketia has become a citizen of Ghana to the extent that he holds a cardinal position in a major political party in Ghana.



The Banda Parliamentary Candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), speaking on Accra-based Okay FM on Friday, said Mr Asiedu Nketia wants to foment trouble in Ghana because he does not hail from the English-speaking West African nation.



He said the NDC stalwart hails from Gontougo Region of Ivory Coast, Bondoukou, to be precise, but he has stayed in Seikwa for long, making him identify himself as a Ghanaian.



Mr Danquah, who was MP between 2004 and 2009, indicated that all accusations by the NDC against him are untrue and only a ploy to dent his image.



He said the roadmap to peace agreed upon by all in Banda was breached by NDC and its General Secretary as he bussed people into the constituency on camera for all to see.



Tension in Banda led to the death of a teacher-trainee graduate, Wulo Chambe Silas.



Traditional authorities blamed Mr Danquah and NPP Constituency Chairman Charles Agyei as cause of the deadly violence.



They called on the military high command, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and the National Security to look into the issues.



Quite recently, the NDC clashed with the military over their presence in the constituency.





