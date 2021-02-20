Regional News of Saturday, 20 February 2021

Source: GNA

Ashiaman Irrigation Development Authority calls for support

Ashaiman Irrigation Development Authority has appealed to government for support

The Ashaiman Irrigation Development Authority on Friday called on the government to revamp its operations to enable it to play a critical role in the government’s agricultural flagship programmes.



“Our machinery is obsolete and some have broken down, which is affecting farming activities. Now we resort to the hiring of equipment from outsiders at high fees so we can stay in business,” Dr John Nynya, Director told the Ghana News Agency in an interview.



Dr Nynya explained that Ashaiman Irrigation Scheme did not have a machine for rice cultivation and expressed the hope that the government would support it to play a critical role in the Planting for Food and Jobs flagship project.



He said rice from Ashiaman farmers, though are not among the fashionable branded rice products, are highly nutritious and good for consumption.



He said, “we need equipment for the farmers to improve their farming activities, which will help them produce on a large scale not only feed the country but for export.”



Mr Kweku Agbeneke, a farmer who produce maize, lettuces, rice, pepper, onions and spinach, told the GNA that the rice harvester broke down some months ago and they had to rent, which is costing them a lot of money and delays in the processing of the produce for the market.