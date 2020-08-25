Regional News of Tuesday, 25 August 2020

Source: angelonline.com.gh

Ashesi University benefits from 2nd disinfection

Facilities in the school disinfected include lecture halls, hostels, faculties and computer labs

Ashesi University, a private university located in Berekuso in the Eastern Region, Monday benefited from the second phase of the on-going national disinfection exercise in tertiary institutions across the country.



The exercise, which started at 9:00 a.m., was carried out by Zoomlion Ghana Limited, in partnership with the Ministry of Education (MoE) and Ghana Education Service (GES).



It was in line with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s directive to the MoE and GES to ensure that tertiary institutions were disinfected before reopening on Monday, August 24th, 2020, against the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).



For the smooth execution of the exercise, Zoomlion deployed about 15 spraying guns and one atomiser.



While the spraying guns were used in various enclosed facilities, the atomiser disinfected open spaces of the university.



Other facilities of Ashesi University that were disinfected were lecture halls, hostels, faculties, computer laboratories, and libraries.



Earlier, (on Friday, August 21, 2020) Zoomlion begun the phase two of the disinfection exercise in tertiary institutions across the country.



The first day saw Zoomlion disinfect a number of tertiary institutions including technical, public and private universities and health facilities in about six regions. These regions were Greater Accra, Volta, Western, Central, Volta, Oti and Ashanti Regions.



The second day covered regions including Northern, Upper East and Ahafo Regions.





