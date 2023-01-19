Ashanti region NPP chairmen call for early congress

Politics of Thursday, 19 January 2023

The Ashanti Region New Patriotic Constituency Chairmen Association have called on the party to hold its flagbearship election early.



According to the association, if the election is conducted early, it will give them enough time to prepare and market the party's flagbearer before the 2024 elections.



In a press release, the group also indicated that another reason they want an early congress is to afford the party enough time to resolve outstanding conflicts and challenges resulting from the elections.



They added that a formal petition will be presented to the National Executive Committee (NEC)for consideration.



Read the full statement below:



ASHANTI NPP CONSTITUENCY CHAIRMEN ASSOCIATION CALLS FOR EARLY CONGRESS



WE THE Ashanti Regional Constituency Chairmen Association would like to add our voices to the call for the party to organise early congress to elect the flagbearer for the 2024 general elections.



There is no doubt that the 2024 elections will be a crucial one which will require comprehensive processes and preparations.



Our decision to support this call for early congress is therefore based on a number of valid and genuine considerations.



Some of these include:



1. An early congress will afford the party enough time to prepare and market the eventual winner and flagbearer ahead of the elections. This will help ensure that we do not repeat the 2008 experience which gravely affected the party leading to its eventual defeat.



2. As expected in any democratic electoral process across the world, elections like these have the potential to foment internal rifts and troubles amongst supporters of opposing candidates, therefore an early congress will afford the party the opportunity to address some of these fallout and build united front to achieve victory.





3. We also believe that an early congress will afford the party enough time resolve outstanding conflicts and challenges resulting out of the elections.



4. An early congress will also give government and the sitting President the peace of mind to implement its policies and programmes, whilst carrying the entire party machinery along.



In conclusion, we members of the Ashanti Regional NPP Constituency Chairmen Association will present a formal petition to the National Executive Committee (NEC) for consideration in the upcoming meeting slated for January 31.



Signed



Mr. Dominic Bosompim

0244258138





Chairman, Odotobri Constituency



Dean, Constituency Chairmen Association Ashanti Region



