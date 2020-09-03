General News of Thursday, 3 September 2020

Ashanti Youth fights NPP over projects

President of the Concern Youth of Ashanti (CYA) Dr. Nana Agyenim Boateng

The President of the Concerned Youth of Ashanti (CYA), Dr. Nana Agyenim Boateng has challenged the government New Patriotic Party (NPP) to show the developmental projects they have executed in the Ashanti Region.



According to him, the NPP led by President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo must account to Asanteman what they have done in the region since it assumed office barely four years ago.



He stated that as a group, they are determined to fight for the progress and development of Asanteman adding that it is about time the people of the Ashanti Region compare and contrast the kind of votes given to the NPP and the kind of developments they receive in exchange.



The CYA president indicated that in the 2016 presidential election, the NPP had 1,642,288 votes only in the Ashanti region which represented 75.99%, a vote that brought President Akufo-Addo to power with the National Democratic Congress managing a low 503,368 votes representing 23.29%.



However, addressing a news conference in Kumasi Mr. Boateng emphasized that since 1992, the NDC has executed more developmental projects in the Ashanti region than the NPP but still receive fewer votes from the region.



Cataloguing among others some forty-four developmental projects executed by the NDC under John Dramani Mahama including the Kumasi Kejetia market, Tafo Market; Asawase Market, Atonsu Market, Sewua Hospital, the CYA president said the NPP has over the years been deceiving the Ashanti’s.



He asked: “Ladies and gentlemen, do you think we will be crying for development by now if NPP was able to develop our region as done in John Mahama’s four years?.”



Adding: “Let me say again that, the NPP takes our resources and develop other regions that are of interest with them."



He also accused the NPP government of awarding contracts to foreigners at the expense of Ghanaians.



“A Bauxite concession at Nyinahini in the Ashanti Region which was awarded contract to a Ghanaian based businessman was just terminated and now a Chinese businessman is operating” he claimed.





