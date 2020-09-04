Crime & Punishment of Friday, 4 September 2020

Ashanti Regional police parades six robbery suspects

The Ashanti Regional Police Command on Thursday 03, September 2020 paraded six persons who have been arrested for committing various crimes in the Region in recent weeks.



Commissioner of Police (COP) Kwasi Mensah Duku, the Regional Police Commander, told journalists in Kumasi that the criminals were arrested at different locations by the police for snatching cars, armed robbery and possession of firearms without authority.



Briefing the media on the crime situation in the Ashanti Region, he advised that everybody stayed informed and reported any form of crime to the police for action.



The suspects were Marcus Agyei and Akwasi Gyamfi, who were arrested by the Obuasi Divisional Command on August 24, this year, for snatching a vehicle from its owner at Atentem, near Adansi Asokwa.



They attacked the driver at knife point and sprayed a substance believed to be pepper spray into his eyes and bolted with the vehicle.



They were, however, arrested by the police at the Adansi Kokotenten barrier on the same day.



Others were Joseph Adongo, who was arrested at the Moshie Zongo after attacking his victim with a gun on August 31, this year, as well as John Akwasi and Joshua Afriyie, both 18 years, who were also arrested for engaging in street robbery at Dichemso.



Additionally, Martin Agyei, 40, who was nabbed by the Kodie police on August 27, this year was also paraded.



The police retrieved one AK47 Assault raffle with 23 live cartridges, a locally manufactured pistol, jack knife, military cap, an amount of GHC1,050.00 and other items from the suspect.



Agyei, who had mentioned the name of his accomplice to the police, was said to be on his way to Techiman in the Bono East Region on a robbery mission.

