Monday, 21 December 2020

Ashanti Regional Security Council issues strong warning to NDC protesters

Ashanti Regional Security Council (REGSEC) has sounded caution to post-election protestors to desist from attacking government installations and public structures else their actions will be met with brute force to maintain law and order.



Chairman of Ashanti REGSEC Simon Osei Mensah explained the continuous protests led by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the region are part of their rights.



He, however, cautioned the supporters against burning car tyres on asphalted roads and pelting stones at public structures and security officials.



His caution comes in the wake of Sunday’s protests organised by the NDC as a mammoth crowd poured onto the streets of Kumasi.



But the protesters clashed with security officers.



But for the professionalism exhibited by police and military at the scene, a different story might have been told as a result of the tires burnt and stones and sachet water pelted at the security personnel.



Speaking on Akoma FM‘s morning show GhanAkoma on Monday, December 21, Mr Osei Mensah, who also doubles as the Ashanti Region Minister told host Aduanaba Kofi Asante Ennin that “the REGSEC is preparing to come out with official communique on the trend of demonstrations and street protests the NDC in the region has tilted to”.



He, therefore, admonished the protestors to act within the confines of the law to ensure their displeasure is registered.



“If they know what is good for them, attacking security personnel and government installations must not even cross their minds because equal force will be deployed to arrest the situation.”



He maintained that “no one is above the law so if you intend to protest, it is incumbent to follow the public order act for security arrangements to protect lives and property”.

