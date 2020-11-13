Regional News of Friday, 13 November 2020

Ashanti Regional Population Advisory Committee inaugurated

Mercy Adomaa Besseah, Ashanti Regional NPC Director

The Ashanti Regional Population Advisory Committee (RPAC) has officially been inaugurated.



The 15 member Committee which is established according to section 8 of the National Population Council (NPC) Act, (Act 485 of 1994) within the framework of Government decentralization policy, will identify and address the region’s specific population challenges including harnessing resources from both internal and external sources.



The committee is expected to take full ownership of population programs in the region and see to it that all population-related challenges are addressed.



Speaking at the inauguration yesterday, November 12, 2020, at the Ashanti Regional Health Directorate in Kumasi, Miss Mercy Adomaa Besseah, the Ashanti Regional Director of National Population Council (NPC) said population programs should be seen as important enough to justify the allocation of sufficient resources.



She said although there are limitations on these resources however through strategic planning and management the committee would be successful.



“I am convinced that through strategic planning and management, the end product will be nothing but value for money”.



The Ashanti Regional Coordinating Director, Mr Joseph Donkor in his address said population management receives no attention at all and therefore cannot be ignored.



He reiterated that proper population management reduces rates of abortion, infant and maternal mortality, unintended pregnancies, as well as improve education and life expectancy and therefore these are enough evidence to focus on it.



He said it is important, therefore “to recognize the institutionalization of the supportive body such as RPAC which is multi-sectorial and multi-disciplinary in nature to lead the change that we envisaged”.



He further stated that the Ashanti region is being jeopardized by high population growth. It is being influenced by economic activities, agriculture and mining. For this reason, periodic review of region- specific population related issues through policy advocacy, research, monitoring and evaluation is timely and relevant.



He assured that The Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) will laisse with National population council to have the committee replicated at all district levels of the region.



He pledged that RCC will encourage collaborate efforts between stakeholders to address the numerous challenges of inadequate funding, logistics and equipment.

