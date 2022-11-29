Ashanti Regional NSS director captured on tape attacking nurse over confrontation with his daughter

General News of Tuesday, 29 November 2022

The Ashanti Regional Director for the National Service Secretariat, Mr. Alex Poku Mensah, has been captured on tape verbally attacking a staff nurse at the Manhyia District Hospital.



In the audio recording of the incident, Mr. Alex Poku Mensah is heard hurling insults and threats at the nurse for allegedly intimidating his daughter, who is a house officer at the hospital.



According to multiple reports, the said nurse is said to have called Mr Poku Mensah's daughter on phone to inform her about the need for her to return to the facility to update a patient's record on the hospital's patient management system.



But the regional NSS director, in the company of his daughter, stormed the hospital to accuse the nurse of intimidation.



Mr. Poku Mensah, in a heated exchange with the nurse, is heard verbally attacking her while touting his position and threatening to transfer the nurse from the hospital.



"If she does anything, come and inform me; I will use my power to ensure she is removed from here. I've introduced myself; I am the National Service Regional Director," Mr. Opoku is heard shouting at the nurse.



The nurse in return is heard saying, "do you also know me? Do you know my father?" To which a furious Mr. Opoku retorted, saying, "Fool, does the work belong to your father?"



Meanwhile, the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association GRNMA has called for the sacking of Mr Alex Poku from office.



According to the association, the conduct of the Regional NSS Director at the Manhyia Hospital makes him unfit to occupy the position.



The association has warned that it will recall the services of its members at the hospital if the government fails to heed the demand for his dismissal within 72 hours.



"We wish to state categorically that if the government does not relieve Mr. Alex Poku Mensah of his duty as Ashanti Regional Director of the National Service Scheme within 72 hours, nurses and midwives of Manhyia Hospital will be called upon to lay down their tools, followed by the whole of Ashanti Region and then it will be escalated to the whole nation," the Association said in the statement dated November 29, 2022.



Listen to the tape below:







