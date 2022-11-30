Ashanti Regional NSS Boss unfit to be in office - Ambassador Daniel Ohene Agyekum

General News of Wednesday, 30 November 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Former Ghana’s Ambassador to the USA, Daniel Ohene Agyekum described the actions of Ashanti Regional National Service Scheme (NSS) Director Alex Opoku Mensah as bizarre and unethical of a public servant and demanded to sack.



The NSS Director Opoku Mensah in a Rambo style stormed the Manhyia District Hospital and ran down nurses at the facility after her daughter, a House Officer, was called back to the facility to complete some administrative work which she abandoned after her shift.



In an audio, the NSS Director is heard insulting a nurse running down the nursing profession while praising her daughter who she proudly extols as a daughter.



However, reacting to the development on Ultimate 106.9 FM, Ambassador Agyekum wondered why a public servant will have a go at someone in that manner, especially one who does not even work in his establishment.



“I felt livid when I listened to the audio, I felt like jumping and hitting the roof. With all due respect to whoever Opoku Mensah is, this behaviour is unethical at all levels, how can a public official or leader speak in a such a despicable manner”



“The Nursing profession is a noble one, and why should someone not within the profession goes and reign insults on another person in another institution, somebody’s daughter too just like he was protective of her daughter, how on earth should this happen.”



“This guy shouldn’t be in the system, he must resign…he is not fit to be around. If he has sense he should even leave before he is sacked or asked to leave office”, he demanded.



Ambassador Agyekum used the opportunity to advise the public and civil servants not to laud themselves over the people they serve.



“You see people miss the point when they are in a position of power and authority. You must use the position to serve and not push or run people down just like that. People need to learn, from such situations that as leaders you ought to be right in the private and public settings,” he noted