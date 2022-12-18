Ashanti Regional Minister tours project sites in four districts

Regional News of Sunday, 18 December 2022

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Hon Simon Osei Mensah on Thursday, December 16, 2022, embarked on a day's working visit to four districts in the Region.



The minister visited a total of 14 major projects initiated by President Akuffo Addo in the four districts with four of the projects awaiting commissioning after completion while the other ten is at various stages of completion.



The tour saw the Minister visiting the Obuasi Municipal Assembly, Obuasi East, Adansi Asokwa, and Adansi Akrofoum districts.



Projects at Obuasi Municipal



At the Obuasi Municipal, Hon Simon Osei Mensah visited the 100-bed Trauma and Accident hospital, the contractor on site said the project is 40 percent complete assuring the minister of handing over the hospital on time.



The minister also inspected the ongoing renovation of the Obuasi Municipal Assembly, 12 unit classroom block at Obuasi Methodist Basic School which upon completion will replace a 100-year-old building and a community Clinic.



Inspection at Obuasi East



At the Obuasi East District, the minister visited a newly constructed modern police station at Kwabenakwa where the cells for the inmates had been equipped with washrooms and beds; He also inspected the Obuasi East Municipal Assembly block and a fully completed community center for Ahannyewodea residents.



Adansi Akrofoum



Hon Simon Osei Mensah during his tour of the Adansi Akrofoum district visited the District Assembly block which is completed and awaiting commissioning, an 18-classroom block at Akrofoum Senior high Technical school, a 40-lockable shop project at Akrofoum which has also been completed waiting for commissioning and the to the Agenda 111 site where the project had been stalled for some months now.



Adansi Asokwa



At Adansi Asokwa, the minister visited the site for Agenda 111 project where the contractor on site had erected some pillars and is on course building the structure, the Assembly block for Adansi Asokwa and the Adansi Asokwa Magistrate court which had been completed and awaiting commissioning.



Addressing the media after the visit to the sites, Hon. Simon Osei Mensah expressed his satisfaction at the level of work done and urged the contractors to expedite work on the projects to meet the deadlines they have set.



Hon. Simon Osei Mensah however took issues with some of the contractors who were delaying works on some of the district assembly blocks and asked the assemblies to submit a report on a recommendation to either terminate or maintain engagements with the contractors who are dragging their feet on the projects.



He assured the government’s commitment to supporting the assemblies to complete and commission the projects swiftly to help maintain good living standards in the areas.