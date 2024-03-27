Ashanti Region will give NPP the numbers to break the 8 – Frema Osei-Opare

Politics of Wednesday, 27 March 2024

The Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, has stated that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will secure more votes in the Ashanti region to win the 2024 elections and potentially break the 8-year electoral cycle between the party and the opposition National Democratic Congress.



Addressing journalists during the inauguration of the Ashanti Region NPP campaign team over the weekend, Osei-Opare emphasized the unity within the party, underscoring the support from party members in the region, traditionally known as the stronghold of the NPP.



“The love for the party is so supreme that people were willing to come together to put Ashanti forward and become the biggest contributors to breaking the 8. They will give us the numbers, it is possible, we will break the 8,” 3news.com quoted her to have said.



Echoing Osei-Opare's sentiments, Dan Kwaku Botwe, the Campaign Chairman of the NPP for the 2024 general elections, reaffirmed the party's unity and readiness.



Botwe assured that the selection of the running mate for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia would be a collaborative decision, with consultations to be held with the National Council of the NPP.



“We are not divided at all, we have had successful polling station elections, successful electoral elections, successful constituency elections, successful regional elections, successful national elections, and successful presidential elections.



“We are united and we will do it at the right time. We have done it before in 1992, 96, 2000, 2008, we did it, so it is not an issue at all,” he said.



