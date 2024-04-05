Ashanti Region: Residents eulogise Chief of Staff

Regional News of Friday, 5 April 2024

Source: otecfmghana.com

Some residents in the Ashanti Region have expressed their admiration for the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, for her active participation in politics over the last decade.



They claimed that despite her advanced age, the first female Chief of Staff has assisted President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo not only in maintaining political power in 2020 but also in implementing sound policies.



They continued by saying that she has helped people from different political backgrounds in various ways to improve their socioeconomic circumstances outside of politics.



Given this, they want the party's leadership to reward her selfless sacrifices, loyalty, and dedication to the party by giving her a higher status.



They said these during a workshop organized by Dressers International, a non-governmental organization for women at the Kumasi Cultural Center on Thursday, April 4, 2024.



Dressers International, a women's empowerment advocacy group, has been touring the country with workshops encouraging women to participate in politics.



Free health screening for diabetes, hypertension, and cervical cancer was held to improve the well-being of the women.



"Maame Akosua Frema Osei-Opare has served Ghana with diligence, and her long history of political involvement has made her an inspiration to many Ghanaians. I think it is time for the party (NPP) to honour her with greater status," a participant said.



“In her 70s, Maame Akosua Frema Osei-Opare appears to be in good health, and her ongoing involvement in politics places her in a higher position among her colleagues. She has unequivocally demonstrated that women are capable of assuming more senior roles in society,” a woman stated.



Kwabena Agyemang, a leading member of the association, counseled the participants to see the Chief of Staff and other women occupying high positions in the country as their role models.