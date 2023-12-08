Ashanti Region: Management of Kejetia Market to begin individual metre installation for traders

Regional News of Friday, 8 December 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The management of the Kumasi Kejetia Market in the Ashanti Region has responded to the demands of traders by stating that individual metres are ready for installation.



The USD289 million market, housing over 7,000 shops, currently operates on a single metre, leading to protests from traders seeking separate metres for each shop.



During an engagement with the media, the Managing Director of the market, Edmund Kofi Duffour Addae, announced that over 5,000 metres are prepared for installation.



The cost of a metre, including installation, is set at GHC2,895 per shop. Mr. Duffour mentioned that the installation process is expected to commence soon once traders initiate payments.



To facilitate flexible payments, a bank account has been designated for traders to make their payments, with an initial deposit of 50 percent of the total amount required.



Mr. Duffour urged traders to promptly pay for the metres to ensure a timely installation process by the contractor.



In response to the management's efforts, Nana Akwasi Prempeh, the President of the Federation of Traders, expressed gratitude to the market's management and board for addressing the meter concerns.



However, concerns about the pricing and processes of the metres were raised by Michael Adu Gyamfi, the Acting Secretary for the Kumasi City Market Traders Association.



These concerns highlight the ongoing conversation between the management and traders as they work towards resolving issues related to the metering system in the Kumasi Kejetia Market.