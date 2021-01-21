Ashanti Region GPRTU introduces ‘no facemask no entry’ policy

Regional News of Thursday, 21 January 2021
Source: Class FM
The GPRTU branch in the Ashanti region has directed members not to allow passengers without nose masks to board their vehicles.
The union says station masters at the various transport terminals belonging to them have been directed to place veronica buckets at the lorry stations and ensure strict adherence to the COVID-19 safety protocols.
Mr. Mohammed Canal Abdul Raman, the regional Industrial Relations Officer told Class News’ regional correspondent Elisha Adarkwah that the decision is in compliance with President Akufo-Addo’s directive of compulsory wearing of a facemask in public to reduce the spread of the Coronavirus in the country.
Mr. Canal warned that any union member who allows passengers without a nose mask to board their cars will be sanctioned.
The number of active COVID-19 cases in Ghana has shot up to 2,174.
It follows the confirmation of 366 new cases.
So far, a total of 58,431 cases have been confirmed in Ghana since mid-March 2020.
Out of that, a total of 55,899 have recovered.
The death toll stands at 358.
Regional breakdown:
Greater Accra Region - 33,017
Ashanti Region - 11,401
Western Region - 3,237
Eastern Region - 2,681
Central Region - 2,194
Bono East Region - 795
Volta Region - 790
Western North Region - 683
Bono Region - 644
Northern Region - 598
Ahafo Region - 537
Upper East Region - 399
Oti Region - 244
Upper West Region - 91
Savannah Region - 62
North East Region - 22