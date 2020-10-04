General News of Sunday, 4 October 2020

Ashanti REGSEC probes planned attack on Chief Imam, Kumasi Central Mosque

Simon Osei-Mensah, Ashanti Regional Minister

The Ashanti Regional Security Council (REGSEC) says it has foiled what it calls a “planned action” targeting the Kumasi Central Mosque and the Regional Chief Imam, Sheik Abdul Mumin Harun.



Security was beefed up on Friday, October 2, at the Akwatia Line enclave, where the mosque is located — in a bid to protect the mosque and worshippers during Jummah prayers.



Chairman of the Council and Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah told Kumasi-based Hello FM that the team was deployed following a tipoff but was quick to add that investigations have been launched over the development.



“So we had to act because the intelligence pointed to an attack on the Kumasi Central Mosque and the Imam was the target”, Mr. Osei-Mensah said adding: “For now I cannot point to anybody until investigations are completed”.



Dailymailgh.com has, however, learned that the threats may be linked to the Chief Imam’s criticism of a promise by the flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama to support the construction of mortuaries in Muslim communities.



An audio recording widely shared on social media captures the NDC Youth Organiser in the Tafo Pankrono Constituency, Mohammed Rabiu calling on the Muslim leader to resign amid threats.



“Well he [the Imam] is our leader and our prophet but if he thinks he wants to engage in partisan politics he should just abdicate his responsibility, he should know better”, Mohammed Rabiu was heard in the audio as saying.



“…If he doesn’t do so by Tuesday, I will lead a strong revolt against him to resign as Ashanti Regional Chief Imam, take it from me”, he further added as he issued a three-day ultimatum.



Meanwhile, the Kumasi Central Mosque is calm as plain-clothed officers were spotted patrolling the building when Dailymailgh.com visited Saturday morning.



Secretary of the Ashanti Regional Chief Imam, Ustaz Ahmed Seidu who condemned the act is confident that security agencies will deal ruthlessly with anybody who foments trouble at the facility.



“I’m aware of the security situation. The boys gave a three-day ultimatum. I was there when my attention was drawn that they will come and cause mayhem here so we informed the police, but nobody should be scared”, Ustaz said.



“Anybody who wants to mess with the peace we are enjoying will not be spared”, he further warned.





