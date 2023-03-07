Ashaiman siege: 72 people arrested, currently in military custody - MP confirms

General News of Tuesday, 7 March 2023

Source: angelonline.com.gh

More than 72 people living in Ashaiman who fell victim to Tuesday dawn military brutality, have been arrested and taken into custody by the military officers who stormed the area to undertake the exercise.



The action of the military officers is in connection with the gruesome murder of an officer over the weekend.



Speaking on the matter after the invasion, Member of Parliament for Ashaiman, Ernest Henry Norgbey, said he was told the angry officers arrested the said number of residents and drove them away in their vehicle.



“72 persons per the briefing given me by the assembly member for the area have been taken into custody by the soldiers. But as I speak to you the police commander just told me that 72 persons is an understatement, and that they are more than that. They [soldiers] are still arresting people when you go to certain areas of the community.



“Actually, I spoke to the police commander and he told me on authority that there are military guys still in the constituency, all over the constituency molesting innocent residents,” the MP told Accra-based Citi FM, in an interview monitored by Angelonline.com.gh.



According to the MP, following the initial dawn operation carried out by the military men, another batch had trooped to the area again to continue the exercise.



The residents, he indicated, are worried about the modus operandi of the military men in the Ashaiman Constituency.



“…. you see armored cars, you see military vehicles, you see helicopters, which means that this thing has been sanctioned by the higher authority and so everybody is handicapped in this matter.



“So we are just calling on them to call back their men to the barracks because these people that they are molesting, they are innocent people, I’m not sure they know anything about the killing of the military guy,” Mr. Norgbey pleaded.