Ashaiman: Slain soldier identified as 21-year-old Sherif Imoro

General News of Wednesday, 8 March 2023

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Members of the military on Tuesday, March 7 placed Ashaiman in the state of siege with a helicopter hovering around a section of the notorious town located in the Greater Accra Region.



The operation, now confirmed to have been sanctioned by the Military High Command was triggered by the killing of a young soldier in the area days prior.



The slain soldier was was allegedly killed by a mob at Ashaiman Taifa has been identified as 21-year-old Sherif Imoro.



The state-run Graphic Newspaper reports that he was a member of the Ghana Armed Forces Band, a trumpeter and was stationed at Sunyani in the Bono Region.



He was in Accra for a military course and in the last three weeks, had been visiting the parents in their home at Ashaiman every Friday, the report added.



He was killed on March 3 when he was confronted by a gang that killed him.



Sherif Imoro was born at Ashaiman on June 3, 2001, according to his father – Awudu Imoro.



He enrolled in the Ghana Armed Forces in October 2021, was trained at Daboya and was posted to Sunyani after passing out.



According to his father, he had his primary and junior high school education at Ashaiman and senior high school at Akwamuman SHS and completed in 2017.



Slain soldier incident



Last Friday, he was on his way home and there was heavy traffic in the area, so he alighted at Ashaiman Taifa near the court building.



It was around that area that he met his death at the hands of his attackers.



Some reports suggest the gang mistook him to be a robber.



With additional files from Graphic