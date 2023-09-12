Ashaiman: Over 40 shops destroyed by fire, traders call for help

General News of Tuesday, 12 September 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Affected traders who had their shops gutted by fire at the Ashaiman Market are counting their losses and calling on the government to offer them relief.



The fire that broke out at Ashaiman Market engulfed over 40 market sheds in its destructive path.



The incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning, leaving behind a scene of devastation and loss.



Details available indicate that the fire service struggled to access the scene of the fire because the traders had blocked the way with their wares.



The cause of the fire is unknown, but the Ghana National Fire Service has launched a probe into the outbreak.



Several of the shops trade in food items, vegetables, and spices, among others.



It has also emerged that some of the affected people had their money in their shops at the time of the outbreak.