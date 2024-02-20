Ashaiman Municipal Assembly removes unauthorised structures from Mandela Park

Regional News of Tuesday, 20 February 2024

Source: GNA

The Ashaiman Municipal Assembly (ASHMA) has removed unauthorised structures within areas of Mandela Park as part of measures to beautify the municipality.



Mandela Park, a few meters from ASHMA, has the Ashaiman Divisional Police Headquarters located within the ASHMA yard, and the park is often used to host national programmes.



However, in recent times, some residents have erected unauthorized structures behind the walls of the park and around a new market structure within the area, while traders also engage in selling along the stretch.



Artisans such as welders also operate within the area.



The structures made up of containers, drinking spots, and others were significantly impeding the flow of traffic and extended almost to the centre of the road.



kwasi Akyeaa, the engineer who led the operations said the exercise was to improve pedestrian and vehicular movement and safety.



Mr. Akyeaa stated that repeated notifications on the exercise were given to the illegal occupants, adding that they defied the order leaving their structures there.



He added that apart from the inconvenience the unauthorised structures pose to pedestrians and drivers, they serve as safe havens for illicit activities, especially drug abuse, and peddling.



According to the engineer, plans by the assembly to construct drainages and other needed projects in the area and nearby markets were underway to enhance infrastructure and amenities within the market precinct.



He gave the assurance that the traders on the stretch would be allowed to move their wares from the place before the clearing and construction of the drains would begin.



Mr. Yawson, an affected person pleaded with the assembly to provide an alternative place nearby for them to operate their businesses.