Politics of Thursday, 8 October 2020

Source: Class FM

Ashaiman MP gives EC 7-day ultimatum to publish voter roll

EC Chairperson, Jean Mensa and her deputies

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ashaiman, Ernest Henry Norgbey, has given the Electoral Commission a 7-day ultimatum to publish the provisional register of voters for the upcoming general elections on its website.



The MP’s ultimatum is in accordance with Regulation 23(1) (2)(3) of C.I. 91 as amended by C.I.126 of 2020, which provides that the EC, ahead of the elections, publish the names of registered voters on its website.



In a letter addressed to the EC Chair, Jean Mensa, the Ashaiman MP further demanded that the EC “comply with Regulation 23(1) (2)(3) of C.I. 91 as amended, by publishing the provisional voters register that was compiled after the one-day voter registration exercise (including any extension thereof) that took place on the 1st October 2020 before mounting the voter exhibition scheduled for 7th October 2020.”



The MP further wants the Commission to ascertain, “pursuant to his fundamental human right to information under article 21 of the Constitution, its source of authority for carrying out the one-day voter registration exercise (including any extension thereof) that took place on 1st October 2020.”



The letter added that should the Commission fail in providing the MP with all information requested in the letter, he shall “employ all legal avenues, including a court action for an order to compel the Commission to comply with its statutory obligations.”





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.