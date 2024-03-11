Asenso-Boakye redeems pledge to support ‘Heal Komfo Anokye Project’

Health News of Monday, 11 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Member of Parliament for Bantama, Francis Asenso-Boakye, on Monday, March 11, 2024, donated an amount of GHc100,000 towards the “Heal Komfo Anokye” initiative.



The donation follows a call by Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene, for a collective effort to raise $10 million for the renovation of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi.



Speaking at a brief ceremony to present the cheque to the Chief Executive Officer and management of the hospital, the Member of Parliament for Bantama underscored the importance of his support of the Heal Komfo Anokye Project. He first of all commended the Chief Executive Officer for his leadership of impact since assuming office



“I’m here today to fulfill the pledge I made during the grand launch of this initiative. Growing up here in Bantama, KATH has always been the primary health care facility for my family, friends and everyone that I knew. For this reason that I seek to support this project to achieve its intended purpose,” he said.



He emphasized that the hospital has been the foremost healthcare provider in the Ashanti Region, and also serving as a referral hospital for 12 regions in Ghana, with a rich history of providing quality service.



"I recall my initial visit to KATH for a similar donation was under the leadership of Dr. Oheneba Owusu-Danso, the former CEO. On that occasion, I provided KATH with 100 hospital beds, and other essential medical supplies to support the hospital's operations. This experience provided me with firsthand insight into the numerous challenges and difficulties faced by the hospital," he added.



He reaffirmed his commitment to the enhancement of healthcare infrastructure whenever necessary, ensuring accessible and high-quality healthcare services to the people of Asanteman.



“I know this our concerted effort to support the hospital will not address all its challenges, but it will serve as an inspiration to the generations to emulate the spirit of service and even do more for the hospital,” he said.



He commended the CEO for his leadership and plans to revitalize the hospital.



Receiving the cheque on behalf of KATH, the CEO, Professor Otchere Addai-Mensah, initially expressed his profound appreciation to the Minister for Roads and Highways for the role he played in his appointment as the CEO of the hospital.



Again, he took the opportunity to express his gratitude to the minister for the fulfillment of his pledge.



He further commended the Member of Parliament for coming to the aid of the hospital on several occasions and added, "I firmly believe that your name will be immortalized in the hospital's history as one of the heroes who played a significant role in the success story of the hospital."



AE