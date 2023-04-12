Asenso-Boakye meets Assistant Secretary-General of the UN for Africa Martha Pobee

General News of Wednesday, 12 April 2023

The Member of Parliament for Bantama, Francis Asenso-Boakye, has met with the Assistant Secretary-General of the United Nations for Africa at the United Nations Secretariat in New York, H.E Martha Ama Akyaa Pobee.



Sharing his delight at this encounter, the MP said that he was particularly glad because Martha Pobee is hails from his constituency.



He also added, in a Facebook post, that the diplomat had visited him while she was on holidays in the country.



"I had the pleasure of receiving in my office, H.E Martha Ama Akyaa Pobee, a distinguished Ghanaian diplomat who is currently the Assistant Secretary-General of the United Nations for Africa at the United Nations Secretariat in New York.



"Prior to this appointment, Mrs Pobee served as the Permanent Representative of Ghana to the United Nations in New York and Chief Director at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration.



"A native of Bantama constituency, Ambassador Pobee is home on holidays and was gracious to call on me at my constituency office," he said.



Francis Asenso-Boakye also said that during his meet with her, they discussed issues pertaining to the development of the area.



"We discussed various issues regarding the development of the Bantama constituency. I wish her continued success in her current role," he added.







