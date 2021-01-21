Politics of Thursday, 21 January 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Asenso Boakye lands Ministerial role as Akufo-Addo releases list today - Report

Former deputy Chief of Staff, Francis Asenso Boakye

Today marks exactly two weeks Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was sworn in as the President of the Republic of Ghana for the second time.



Reports indicate that the president will release his list of ministerial appointments for his government today, January 21, 2021.



In his first term, President Akufo-Addo operated with an 'elephant size' government but news widely circulated has it that he has cut down his cabinet from 110 to 85.



According to Asaase News, information available to them has it that the former deputy Chief of Staff, Francis Asenso Boakye will take over from Samuel Atta Akyea as the Works and Housing Minister.



The reason for this reshuffling, the news outlet reported, was because President Akufo-Addo indicated that housing deficit issue will be solved in his second term of office.



The report continued that this priority of President Akufo-Addo needed to be passed on to someone who will make this dream come through.



Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya, Adwoa Safo, according to Asaase News, will serve as the minister-designate for Gender, Children and Social Protection.



Former Deputy Minister for Energy, Joseph Cudjoe has been also tipped to be the substantive Energy Minister-in-charge of public enterprises.