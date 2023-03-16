Asenso-Boakye joins NPP first vice chairman to commission potable water for residents of Yilo Krobo

Regional News of Thursday, 16 March 2023

Source: Michael Teye, Contributor

The Minister for Works and Housing has promised to contribute his quota to provide additional sources of potable water for the people of Yilo Krobo in the Eastern Region.



Francis Asenso-Boakye said he was ready to complement the efforts of the Eastern Regional first vice chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Richard Twum Barimah Koranteng in his quest to provide potable water for the thousands of residents living in deprived communities.



Works and Housing Minister and Member of Parliament (MP) for Bantama in the Ashanti Region joined the Eastern Regional first vice chairman of the NPP to commission three mechanized boreholes for the people of Plau, Akwapem and Klo-Agogo in the Yilo Krobo Municipality of the Eastern Region.



Residents of the beneficiary communities can now heave a sigh of relief following the provision three mechanized boreholes to provide potable boreholes for them after Dr. Richard Twum Barimah initiated the construction of the facilities for the three communities.



The Minister together with the Eastern Regional Chairman of the NPP, Mr. Jeff Konadu joined Dr. Twum Barimah to commission the boreholes to help provide good drinking water for the residents.



The beneficiaries in the absence of reliable sources of water depended on and walked long distances to get water from alternative sources which in some instances posed health threats to them.



They were therefore grateful to the politician for providing them with the facilities with each costing more than Ghc40,000 according to Dr. Twum Barimah.



Mr. Asenso Boakye in lauding Dr. Twum’s contributions towards providing water for his constituents promised to support his efforts at expanding water supply to other communities in the area.



Lauding the regional first vice chairman for his contributions towards the development of the party in the Eastern Region, the minister promised to support him to initiate more of similar projects across the area.



The Works and Housing Minister also promised to confer with the Education Minister to address the accommodation challenges confronting students of the Yilo Krobo Senior High School which has compelled most of them to sleep outside.



As part of efforts to address the poor drainage system and road network in the area, Mr. Asenso- Boakye charged the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Yilo Krobo, Hon Eric Tetteh to make a formal request to the office of the Minister for the necessary attention.



He promised to send engineers to the area as soon as this is done to assess the situation to fast- track the commencement of works.



Mr. Twum-Barimah after commissioning the boreholes assured the residents that he will keep working in their interest. The benevolent actions of the NPP first vice chair stems from his conviction that individuals must be ready to give back to society in whatever way they could as government could not do it all alone.



According to him, government could not do it alone and hence urged other members of the communities to contribute their quota towards the development of society.

Dr. Richard Twum Barimah promised to continue to provide potable sources of water and other relevant needs to serve as interventions for the residents.



Some of the residents in an interview after the event expressed their profound gratitude to the NPP regional first vice whose intervention they termed as timely. A resident of Plau who said he has lived in the community for the past years said, “Access to water is a big challenge for us in this community…we have to walk a long distance to access the commodity.



We have approached several NGOs to come and help us without any result but he

(Twum Barimah) being a citizen of this area, he has also realized that we have a problem with water and he has accepted to help us.”



Another who identified herself as Eunice and has lived in the community for the past 25 years said the provision of the facilities came as great relief to her and the other members of the communities.



Present at the event was the Divisional chief of Nyewer, Nene Amoatey Akpatsu Azza VI who represented the Paramount Chief of the Yilo Krobo Traditional Area with the divisional chief of Plau, Nene Djaba Agblezee IV also in attendance.